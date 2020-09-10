A Birmingham legend: Anchor Janet Hall retires from WBRC FOX6 NEWS

Janet said, “I am filled with gratitude and love for the viewers who have welcomed me into their homes over four decades and allowed a very young reporter to grow into a veteran anchor. It has been my honor to share your stories, your heartbreak and your joy. Thank you for supporting me as I have lived out a career beyond my wildest dreams. I am blessed to have worked with incredibly talented journalists committed to making our community a better place. I’m a lucky girl. I inherited a grand WBRC legacy when I arrived atop Red Mountain 40 years ago to work in the footsteps of legendary broadcasters I grew up watching. I now leave that legacy in the safe hands and hearts of the WBRC family.”