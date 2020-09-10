Birmingham Crisis Center looking for volunteers after increase in call volume

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Crisis Center says their call volume has doubled since the start of the pandemic.
Community outreach and education specialist, Kierston Withrow said the crisis and suicide hotline programs are seeing fifty percent more callers because of the pandemic.
Withrow, said the increase is mainly because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic. She said many callers are worried about unemployment, family illnesses, and virtual learning. The center is open 24 hours everyday and anyone can call. Withrow said volunteers at the center are ready to handle any cases or problems that are presented.
“If you need somebody to talk to, call us, it can be anonymous, so please don’t wait until it is too late,” Withrow said.
The center says they need more volunteers to help cope with the increase in call volume. Click here to volunteer.
