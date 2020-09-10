B’ham City Council at odds over potential closure of city parks and rec centers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Birmingham City Council are concerned about the proposed closure of several city parks and recreation centers as the city deals with significant budget cuts.
During a council meeting Thursday, members of the Parks and Recreation board proposed the following sites be closed to deal with budgetary setbacks:
- Roosevelt
- Wiggins
- Henry-Crompton
- Harrison
- Sandusky
- Hooper City
- Howze-Sanford
- North Birmingham
- Harriman
- Brownsville
- Inglenook
- Willowwood
Council President William Parker said he was outraged by what he described as the inequity of the parks and recreation center locations that were presented as potential closures.
“There is no excuse for the number of parks and recreation centers that would be closed throughout the city,” President Parker said. “For me, and for this Council, these locations are wholly unacceptable and we are going to work towards a solution so that we can keep these sites open to the public.”
Council President Pro Tem Wardine Alexander, who has four parks in her district on the potential closure list, said she was shocked during the presentation.
“We would only have one remaining park in District 7,” Alexander said. “The Council, collectively, is absolutely opposed to these measures that were presented. We understand these are difficult times, but these are the wrong cuts to be making to the detriment of our residents.”
No decision has been made. We will keep you updated as the issue develops.
