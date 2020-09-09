UAB football leaves for Miami

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB left for Florida on Wednesday morning as the Blazers will take on the Miami Hurricanes Thursday night.
The Blazers and Hurricanes are meeting on the gridiron for the first time. A win would give UAB its first victory over an ACC opponent in program history, and its first win over a Power 5 opponent since 2004.
UAB had a few players test positive for COVID-19 after their most recent testing, but Head Coach Bill Clark said none of them were starters. “We will be tested again once we land in Miami, per ACC rules,” Clark said.
UAB vs. Miami kickoff is Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Miami.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.