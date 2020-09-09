Tuscaloosa bars reopened Tuesday, patrons return hopeful

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - At R&R Cigars, employees waited by the door when 6 p.m. hit, eager to see a handful of customers make their way back into the cigar bar.
“Whooo!” several people exclaimed, after bars in Tuscaloosa had been shut down for two weeks. They offered 50 seats inside and 50 seats outside, making sure people had room to spread out and maintain social distancing.
“You’ll be able to enjoy a nice cigar, a drink, in a nice, comfortable, welcoming and safe space,” said owner Reagan Starner said today. He was a vocal proponent of reopening bars, speaking before the city council last week.
Restrictions in place include a limit on overall capacity to just half, and a cap of 100 people.
Some lines formed as the night went on with bar employees limiting entry and making sure they abided by the capacity rules.
For the most part, students and other patrons wore their masks in line following photos of unmasked masses weeks ago, just days before bars were shut down.
One student said for her, a mask is a small sacrifice to make.
“I want to keep other people safe, I want to respect what officials say, I love being here, I love being at UA, and I think it’s important to keep people safe and make it to where we can stay here,” she said.
