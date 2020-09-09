Rock on with the Tuscaloosa Co. H.S. marching band on Friday nights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday night cannot come soon enough for the Tuscaloosa County High School marching band. The group was rained out its first home game, but will finally get to showcase its talent in front of the home crowd this week.
The Wildcat marching band is made up of 160 members, including the auxiliary members. It is under the direction of Nick McDonald and associate director Emily Gray.
“We have a tradition of being an excellent band and this year will be no different,” said Gray. “The band has worked extremely hard and the sound is amazing and I cannot wait to hear them play.”
This year’s halftime show is called Rebellious Rock, made up of 80s rock and a little bit of pop sprinkled in. The band opens up with “Born to Be Wild,” then into “Rebel Yell," followed by a change of pace with “Ain’t Nothing Wrong with That” to finish up with “School’s Out for Summer.”
The band is scheduled to march in the San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade in Spring 2021.
The Tuscaloosa County marching band will be in the spotlight Friday at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC Sideline.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.