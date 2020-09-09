Rezoning approved for $200 million redevelopment of former Trinity Medical Center site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Birmingham is officially giving the green light to a major plan to redevelop an old hospital property in the Crestwood South neighborhood.
The rezoning is now approved for the former Trinity Medical Center site off Montclair Road. That action taken by the Birmingham City Council this week paves the way for a $200 million development called “Arbor Terrace”. The former hospital site has sat empty for years and is considered prime real estate.
“If you’ve never been on it is has some of the best views in the city of Birmingham. You’re looking out over the mountain out over Mountain Brook so it’s very desirable for development,” Walter Schoel with Schoel Engineering said.
“This is one of the largest projects the city of Birmingham has seen in the past 10 years,” District 2 City Councilman Hunter Williams said.
The 75-acre site includes 300,000 square feet of new and renovated buildings that will become luxury condos, medical offices, retail and café space. The plan also includes green space, a private indoor golf range and new nature trails.
“With this 200-million-dollar approximate project along with the other multi-million dollar projects coming to the eastern side of Birmingham, it sends a clear message that the city of Birmingham is open and open for investment,” Williams said.
Williams says the Crestwood South neighborhood also approved the project.
Developers did not ask for any city funding which Williams says shows confidence in the projected success of the development.
