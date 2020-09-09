Large yellow ribbon in Glencoe raises childhood cancer awareness

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - Motorists on Green Valley Road in Glencoe may notice a big yellow ribbon on the east side of the road.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Jeff Moman and his family wanted to help raise awareness for the disease.
They live in a highly visible location - on the site of the old Green Valley Speedway - so while other families put yellow wreaths on their front doors or put yellow light bulbs on their porches, Moman decided to go one extra step.
He painted the Childhood Cancer Awareness yellow ribbon in his yard.
“We live so far off the road, so we wanted to try to participate. But with that said, you couldn’t see that much from the house, so we came up with the idea to cut the ribbon, and then we said it would look nice being yellow,” Moman said.
The Momans have been personally touched by the disease.
Moman says his son’s best friend passed away of a childhood form of cancer.
So did Rozlyn Greene, whose family Moman’s wife knows well. Rozlyn’s father, Ben Greene, now uses the “Prayers for Rozlyn” Facebook page to update the progress of other children fighting the disease.
