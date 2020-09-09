No shots fired at Victoryland Casino, CEO says

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is working to confirm reports of a shooting in Shorter late Tuesday evening in the area of the Victoryland Casino.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles and officers were seen at the casino’s entrance shortly after 10 p.m., but Victoryland President and CEO Lewis Benefield said there were no shootings on his property.
Benefield deferred to law enforcement for any other information.
Law enforcement has not yet responded to multiple requests for details on the situation.
