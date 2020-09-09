House parties no safer than gathering at bars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanging out with people in a group in a house can be as risky as hanging out in a bar.
When bars were shut down in Tuscaloosa, students told WBRC that parties happened in apartments instead of at the bars, but that isn’t a safe alternative if proper steps aren’t taken. Experts have repeatedly said that the virus is transmitted often by what’s called community spread, or people hanging out together and ending up exposed and infected.
“I know everybody is so tired of this, Lord knows we all are, but it is about gathering people in small spaces, less than 6 feet of distance and not wearing masks, and whether that’s at a bar, a house party, or a family reunion, it really doesn’t matter,” said Dr. Don Williamson, Former State Health Officer.
The main risk is people who have been infected, and aren’t showing symptoms yet --- that can then pass it on to others.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.