Gadsden City Schools to offer in-person instruction as an option

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden City Schools will allow in person instruction as an option beginning September 28.
The system went to an all-remote learning format due to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the summer in Etowah County.
Superintendent Tony Reddick said it won’t be mandatory for now.
Reddick says he made the decision after considering how students were doing with all remote learning and what kind of grades they were achieving.
“I did some visitation with some schools, some schools outside of our school district as well, visited with some students at their homes, to determine what kind of difficulty they might be having with remote instruction. I’ve listened to our teachers and their concerns, parents and their concerns,” Reddick said.
Reddick says he’s also heard a lot of anger and fear: anger, from parents who want their children in school, and fear, from teachers concerned about outbreaks.
Reddick says this was the original format he intended to use before the spike in cases. He says he may still cancel the plans if there’s another spike, perhaps coming from Labor Day activities.
