Fundraiser started to save financially strapped Alabama and Lyric Theatres

Brant Beene, executive director of Birmingham Landmarks, Inc., says that many people ask why the theatres can’t be boarded up to cut costs until the pandemic ends. “These delicate, historic structures require constant care and maintenance. If we turned off the power the heat and humidity would cause the paint to peel off the walls. The plaster would crack. The seats, carpet and velvet curtains would mildew. Years of hard work to restore and care for these theatres would be all for nothing. It’s just not an option.” The theatres cannot be insured if the buildings are considered unoccupied, and if coverage is lost it may be impossible to regain.