Fultondale doctor sentenced for unlawful drug distribution and heath care fraud

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fultondale doctor has been sentenced for prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and engaging in health care fraud.
Paul Roberts, M.D., 48, was given a six year prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Annemarie C. Axon.
Roberts was a co-owner of Southeast Urgent Care in Fultondale.
He pled guilty to 12 counts of prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, including allowing unqualified staff such as an X-ray technician, to prescribe controlled substances to patients using prescriptions that Roberts pre-signed.
Roberts also prescribed controlled substances to two women, in exchange for, or in an attempt to obtain sexual favors from them.
He also pled guilty to a conspiracy and scheme to fraudulently bill Blue Cross Blue Shield for office visits. In addition, he pled guilty to a conspiracy and scheme to fraudulently bill health insurance companies for up to $2.2 million worth of medically unnecessary compounded drugs in exchange for kickbacks.
Roberts was also ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million, a fine of $100,000, and 12 years of supervision following his release from prison.
The U.S. Marshals took Roberts into custody at sentencing. As part of the plea agreement, Roberts agreed to relinquish all his medical licenses, including his Alabama medical license.
