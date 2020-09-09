First Alert for a stray shower Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with most locations in the 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Bulk of the rain is out to the west in parts of the Plains and also along the East Coast where we are watching tropical moisture spill into parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and the Mid-Atlantic. We will see northeasterly winds today which will help to bring some of that tropical air from the Atlantic into Alabama. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots in the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Best spots to see an isolated shower or storms will likely occur in east Alabama. Today will likely be our driest day of the next seven days.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING HUMIDITY: Humidity levels will begin to be noticeable today and especially as we head into the weekend. Dew points are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s today making it feel a little muggy. By Friday and Saturday, dew points could climb into the lower 70s making it feel slightly uncomfortable. With highs in the upper 80s and increasing humidity levels, feels like temperatures will likely climb into the mid 90s.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: Thursday is shaping up to be partly cloudy with an isolated chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely start in the lower 70s with highs approaching 90°F. You’ll likely need to water the garden or lawn one more time. By this weekend, we will have several opportunities to see rain.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing occurs this weekend as rain chances ramp up. Saturday and Sunday is shaping up to be our wettest days with rain chances climbing near 60-70%. I don’t think we will see a washout, but we will likely see rounds of storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, I would have a plan B in case you have to move things indoors. I do not anticipate severe weather this weekend. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Remember that if thunder roars, go indoors!
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor Paulette and Rene in the Central and Eastern Atlantic this morning. Paulette remains a tropical storm with winds at 60 mph. Paulette is expected to maintain its strength or slightly weaken over the next couple of days. Good news is that the forecast continues to show this storm remaining over open waters. Majority of the models have it curving northwards and staying away from the United States.
Rene is struggling in the eastern Atlantic and was downgraded to a tropical depression overnight. National Hurricane Center still thinks it could gradually strengthen over the next several days into a tropical storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane. Good news is that this system will remain over open water and eventually curve into the northern Atlantic Ocean. No impacts expected across the United States.
We are also watching two tropical waves. First wave is off the South Carolina and North Carolina coast. It has a low chance of developing. Main threat will be increasing rain chances for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The second wave remains in Africa and has a high chance to develop once it emerges over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Most of our models show this system strengthening into a tropical storm or hurricane by this weekend or early next week. It remains way too early to determine where it will go as of now. We will definitely keep you updated.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.