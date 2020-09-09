First Alert for a stray shower Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with most locations in the 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Bulk of the rain is out to the west in parts of the Plains and also along the East Coast where we are watching tropical moisture spill into parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and the Mid-Atlantic. We will see northeasterly winds today which will help to bring some of that tropical air from the Atlantic into Alabama. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots in the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Best spots to see an isolated shower or storms will likely occur in east Alabama. Today will likely be our driest day of the next seven days.