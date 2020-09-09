Filmmaker walking to bring attention to racial injustice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A filmmaker who’s behind several viral videos to bring awareness to social issues is on a new mission in the South.
Rob Bliss films and edits videos to bring attention to veteran needs. He did one of a timelapse of a homeless veteran getting a makeover.
Bliss recently posted a video of him holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign in an Arkansas town considered to be the KKK capital of the country.
It helped inspire him to walk across the South the bring attention to racial injustice.
Bliss walked from Birmingham to Atlanta Tuesday.
