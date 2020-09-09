Families adjust to Locust Fork temporary school closures

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WBRC) - Some families in Blount County are adjusting after two schools closed temporarily to deal with COVID-19.
Students who receive in-person learning at Locust Fork Elementary and Locust Fork High School won’t be in the classroom for a few days because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
But one mom is praising school leaders for keeping students, teachers and staff safe.
Caitlin Whitworth has a 2nd grader at Locust Fork Elementary.
On Tuesday, she received a letter from the district saying school would be closed for three days because of COVID-19.
“Doing the work is a little bit challenging with just the one in the school just because I do have other children,” Whitworth said.
“And it is very time consuming to be working one-on-one with her because a lot of it does require an adult to help navigate the website of the Schoology, so that is time consuming,” Whitworth explained.
Whitworth said she’s fortunate to be able to stay at home with her kids to help with learning and supports the district’s decision to close.
“I appreciate what the school is doing, so I’m trying to look at it as a positive regard because I appreciate them looking out for the kids and I’d much rather her be here and knowing she’s safe here at home, and if that means…you know… we have to do the work online, that’s just what we do,” Whitworth said.
School leaders made the decision Tuesday to close Locust Fork Elementary and Locust Fork High School for three days, giving everyone a chance to recover from COVID-19.
“I’m not sure if I do think three days is enough. I kind of wish there was a full week… you know… or the rest of this week and then maybe next week just to have that full quarantine period that they are recommending,” Whitmore said.
School leaders said they believe the shutdown is enough time for students and staff who were already sick to recover, and for those who might become sick, to know if they have the virus so they can continue to quarantine.
