Districts weigh different learning, parents adjust to new schedules

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - District leaders across our area are weighing options about shifting learning schedules for students.
Some are moving to a five-day schedule, others are pulling back from that plan and some districts that started with e-learning are now looking at changes. Parents are working to keep up with it all.
These changes are for different reasons. Some schools are reporting high COVID cases and some district leaders are saying numbers are trending lower in schools.
Tracie Rakestraw’s son Lucas attends Cullman High School and starts the hybrid learning model this week following reports of COVID cases and concerns about increased exposure at the school.
“My phone started going off with messages from the school,” said Rakestraw. “Lucas had talked about lots of students being sent home.”
Districts across our area are adjusting learning schedules based on local COVID numbers and what’s best for their students. Some schools are reporting high COVID cases and some district leaders are saying numbers are trending lower in schools.
Hoover City Schools and some Shelby County Schools are moving away from a staggered in-person schedule to five days a week.
Jefferson County Schools started virtually and leaders hope to start bringing students back on a staggered schedule before the end of the first nine weeks.
Bessemer City Schools is also considering switching from full virtual learning to a staggered schedule
“That will allow us to build relationships, problem solve any issues they are having," said Bessemer City Schools superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter. “We have been monitoring other districts that have started on a blended approach.”
Bessemer City Schools leaders will meet Thursday to continue discussions about how they plan to move forward with the learning schedule.
Cullman High School plans to keep the staggered schedule in place until at least October and re-evaluate.
Rakestraw says as a parent of an older child she’s not as concerned about the logistics of getting her child to and from school and doesn’t have to worry about childcare. She is concerned about potential back and forth with schedules and how the changes could impact her son - especially as schools also brace for cold and flu season.
“There’s not really a lot they can do. I know they’re doing the best they can do, but how is this going to impact these students who are trying to get out and go to college in the next few years,” said Rakestraw.
