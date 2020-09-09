DCH needs convalescent plasma donations for Covid-19 patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reported a lot on how convalescent plasma is being used to help treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Now DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa is getting on board to try this method - and potentially help save lives.
As of Tuesday, DCH is treating only a little more than 40 COVID-19 patients. This is a huge decrease in hospitalizations compared to a month ago, when there were more than double that amount. However the need to help make sure all of their patients recover from the virus is still great, and that’s where the demand for plasma comes in.
Plasma is the portion of blood that is rich in antibodies. For months now, plasma from those who have recovered from the coronavirus known as convalescent plasma has been tried through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program as a treatment for those critically sick with the disease.
DCH is encouraging anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to please step up to help others. You must make sure to let Life South know you have recovered and would like to donate convalescent plasma for the sole treatment of COVID-19 patients specifically at DCH.
