‘Daniyah was an angel’: Family and friends remember 15-year-old who drowned while swimming with family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends gathered, prayed, released balloons and remembered their sweet 15-year-old Daniyah Dawson Wednesday.
Daniyah drowned while swimming with her family at Oak Mountain State Park beach on Labor Day.
Daniyah’s aunt said her niece was an angel. She said Daniyah loved to dance and all of her siblings looked up to her. Her aunt said Daniyah was looking forward to her sophomore year at George W. Carver High School and she ultimately wanted to go to Tennessee State University.
Family and friends released yellow and white balloons in Daniyah’s honor Wednesday.
Daniyah’s principal Dr. Evelyn Nettles Hines released this statement Tuesday:
The George W. Carver High School family is saddened by the recent passing of Daniyah Dawson, a rising 10th-grader. Authorities have confirmed that Daniyah died over the weekend at Oak Mountain State Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of her family and friends.
This is part of a statement by Kelly Ezell, Alabama State Parks Central District Superintendent: Our thoughts are with the family and their loved ones during this very difficult time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.