Changes coming to distribution of state’s $1.9B CARES Act funds

As of last Friday, there was $155 million, said Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for Alabama’s Department of Labor. She said the fund could run out in as soon as four weeks, maybe a little longer, depending on how much is paid out weekly. When the fund becomes insolvent, the state will have to borrow money from the federal government. “We have already begun the paperwork to start that process,” Hutchison said. She also said the department is discussing with Ivey’s office the best use of CARES Act funds in regard to unemployment issues, but no final decisions have been made at this point.