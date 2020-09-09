Changes coming to distribution of state’s $1.9B CARES Act funds

(WBRC) - State leaders this week are beginning the process of shifting some of the previously allocated $1.9 billion federal CARES Act money, the vast majority of which hasn’t yet been spent.
State Finance Director Kelly Butler on Tuesday discussed with top lawmakers reallocating money to provide funding for the state’s unemployment compensation fund, a Finance Department spokeswoman confirmed to Alabama Daily News Tuesday night.
Currently, the state’s unemployment insurance benefits trust fund could run out next month, drained as a record-number of people were put out of work by the shuttering of businesses due to the coronavirus.
A finalized proposal for moving the funds, including the amount to be allocated for unemployment, is expected in the coming days. No official action was taken on Tuesday.
The unemployment fund was not included in the distribution of the CARES Act money in May, when after a sometimes terse debate about control and spending of the money, Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers agreed on a distribution plan to various state agencies, organizations and in some cases, individuals.
That distribution plan, passed by the Legislature and signed into law, allows Ivey to change the flow of funds with the unanimous approval of six top lawmakers: the Speaker of the House, the Senate President Pro Tem and the four budget chairmen. The full Legislature does not need to approve the changes.
“Conversations remain ongoing about the various options for uses of the remaining CARES Act money allocated to Alabama,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said on Tuesday “… we have provided updates to the legislative leadership regarding how the CARES Act monies have been designated.”
“Of the approved allocated pots, a good bit of monies have been obligated to specific programming. The finance director and our office are continually evaluating as we move farther down the timeline, and we will seek legislative input, should we need to revisit anything.” Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, told ADN changes were expected. “I would imagine we’re probably going to have to address it here, particularly if Congress doesn’t pass another stimulus bill and doesn’t give us more time in the Dec. 30 timeline and doesn’t loosen the strings on any of this,” said Clouse, Chairman of the House General Fund Budget Committee.
Congress put tight restrictions on how the funds could be used, including not allowing any expenses other than those directly related to the outbreak and not allowing any spending past Dec. 30.
“There is going to be a need to move some funds around, particularly the unemployment compensation fund,” Clouse said. “That’s really taken a hit since March when there was an increase in unemployment, so we really need to use good bit of that money to replenish that trust fund so we make sure we keep paying that $275 a week to people who aren’t employed so we don’t have to go up the sliding scale there to go up on businesses tax on that.”
The state’s unemployment insurance benefits trust fund, fueled by a tax on employers, had a balance of about $750 million before the pandemic.
As of last Friday, there was $155 million, said Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for Alabama’s Department of Labor. She said the fund could run out in as soon as four weeks, maybe a little longer, depending on how much is paid out weekly. When the fund becomes insolvent, the state will have to borrow money from the federal government. “We have already begun the paperwork to start that process,” Hutchison said. She also said the department is discussing with Ivey’s office the best use of CARES Act funds in regard to unemployment issues, but no final decisions have been made at this point.
As of Tuesday, $1.499 billion in Coronavirus Relief Fund funds had been allocated and $252 million in payments have been processed, according to a public dashboard.
“Please note that a number of the programs have relatively small expenditures, but we expect those requests for reimbursements to increase in the coming weeks as the programs mature,”said Jana Ingels, a Public Information Officer for the Alabama Department of Finance. Ingels said the department is closely monitoring expenditures and needs associated with the pandemic that may require a reallocation of funds.
Clouse said Congress' restrictions on the spending of the money limits agencies' options. For example, of the $200 million allocated to the Alabama Department of Corrections, only $7.8 million had been spent as of Tuesday.
“With the strings attached, there’s just so many supplies you can buy like masks, gowns and sanitation supplies and that type of thing,” Clouse said.
Clouse said many lawmakers are eager to see some of the CARES Act money used to expand access to high speed internet, especially as some students are required to learn from home.
State Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, agreed, but said spending the money isn’t that easy.
“A lot of legislators have been pushing for more of that money to go to rural broadband, which is a big deal,” Ward said. “The problem is you actually have to spend that money by Dec. 30, and what the Department of Finance is telling us is we just can’t do it, can’t buy it fast enough, not for the whole state.”
State leaders have a deadline to make changes as the end of the fiscal year approach at the end of the month. Changes after that and reimbursing agencies for their COVID-19 related expenses would be more complicated. Separately, state law also requires the Finance Department to give legislative leadership a 14-day notice before expending more than $2.5 million in CARES money.
As it was enacted in May, Alabama’s distribution of federal CARES Act funds is:
$300 million to reimburse state agencies for expenses directly related to the coronavirus outbreak.
$250 million to reimburse counties and cities for coronavirus expenses.
$250 million to deliver health care and related services to residents.
$300 to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
$53 million for remote work and public access expenses incurred by state government, including the Legislature.
$300 million for technology and infrastructure expenses related to remote learning.
$200 million for reimbursement of costs to the Department of Corrections incurred because of the outbreak.
$10 million to the reimbursement of costs to ensure access to courts during the pandemic.
$5 million to reimburse the State General Fund for supplemental appropriations to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
