Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation

Actor Anthony Rapp attends the "Star Trek: Discovery" season two premiere in New York on Jan. 17, 2019, left, and actor Kevin Spacey is seen during his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass., on Jan. 7, 2019. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Rapp was one of two men who filed a lawsuit against Spacey, accusing the actor of sexual assaults in the 1980s when he and the other plaintiff, who is known as "C.D." were teens. (Source: AP Photo/ap)