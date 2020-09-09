Alabama Technology Network brings in $1.25 billion in economic impact

By CAROLINE BECK, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala - The Alabama Technology Network, through its partnerships with Alabama community colleges across the state, created a total economic impact of $1.25 billion for Alabama in the 2019 fiscal year, according to Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker.
Baker gave an update to ACCS board members at their monthly meeting on Wednesday saying a recent audit showed the tremendous impact of the network for the state.
“I knew we were doing a lot of good things,” Baker said. “This is kind of something that travels almost invisible but we are out there in the field helping existing businesses and industries, small and large.”
The Alabama Technology Network is an ACCS entity that supports businesses and industries in the state by providing customized workplace training, innovative technical assistance and engineering services.
Baker said there are a total of 795 different projects around the state utilizing ATN and those projects range in scope from lasting a couple of days to a whole year.
The total economic impact was calculated by looking at the increase in sales, returning sales, cost-saving evaluations, equipment procured and other factors, Baker said.
Board member Chuck Smith commented that a company he represents has had a good experience with using ATN as well.
“I have used their services with the company I represent and it has been a great service, the training was excellent and we continue to use them,” Smith said.
The network partners with community colleges as well as the University of Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Alabama in Huntsville to provide services through a variety of training options and methods via regional centers across the state.
ATN focuses on working as a network, with staff organized into specialized subject matter teams to help increase the productivity and profitability for Alabama manufacturers.
