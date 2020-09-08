24-year-old man killed at apartment complex in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at the Park at Carlyle Apartments.
Officers say 24-year-old Marquency Jajuan Primm of Birmingham was found lying on the ground unresponsive Monday in the 2500 block of Aspen Run.
Primm was taken to UAB where he later died.
Details are limited in this investigation. If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.