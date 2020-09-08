WBRC Sideline: Week 3 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Mountain Brook at Huffman
Oxford at Southside-Gadsden
Southeastern at Westbrook Christian
Hewitt at Tuscaloosa Co.
Bessemer City at Northridge
Vestavia at Oak Mountain
Woodlawn at Briarwood
Gadsden City at Hoover
Thompson at Spain Park
Gardendale at Clay-chalkville
Chelsea at Homewood
Mortimer Jordan at J.O.
Ramsay at Parker
Carver at Fairfield
Pinson Valley at Minor
Etowah at Fultondale
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.