WBRC Sideline: Week 3 schedule
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 8, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Mountain Brook at Huffman

Oxford at Southside-Gadsden

Southeastern at Westbrook Christian

Hewitt at Tuscaloosa Co.

Bessemer City at Northridge

Vestavia at Oak Mountain

Woodlawn at Briarwood

Gadsden City at Hoover

Thompson at Spain Park

Gardendale at Clay-chalkville

Chelsea at Homewood

Mortimer Jordan at J.O.

Ramsay at Parker

Carver at Fairfield

Pinson Valley at Minor

Etowah at Fultondale

