WBRC FOX6 News gets a new set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are so excited to reveal the new WBRC FOX6 News set for on-air FIRST ALERT Weather and news delivery.
Our previous set was several years old, and as much as we have loved it, we were ready for a change.
Construction crews started working to take down the former set and build the new one in late June.
We are all excited to share the new studio with you.
WBRC FOX6 was proud to donate portions of our old set to area high schools so students can practice their reporting skills as they prepare to be future broadcasters.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.