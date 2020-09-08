Tuscaloosa bars set to reopen Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hunter Wiggins and others at Session started getting ready at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to reopen at 6:01 p.m.
“All our syrups are made in house, so we have a ton of prep work. The bar looks a little bit like a war zone,” Wiggins told WBRC.
He and his bartenders will take cleaning up to reopen over being closed any day.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s order allowing Session and other Tuscaloosa bars to reopen at 6:01 p.m. was based on a decline in daily coronavirus averages from data released by the University of Alabama system.
Bars are allowed to reopen in Tuscaloosa under guidelines that include 50 percent seating capacity, not to exceed 100 people and to suspend walk up bar service and only allow alcohol sales to customers who are sitting down.
Customers are also not allowed to enter unless seating is available. “We were already running table service. We were already limiting our occupancy lower than what the state regulations were (be)cause we wanted to make sure the people coming here felt safe,” Wiggins added.
The Mayor’s executive order also puts more responsibility on restaurants that convert to bars in the evening hours.
