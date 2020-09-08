Pandemic’s impact on B’ham restaurant scene could have domino effect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve most likely seen signs popping up in and around Birmingham that show retail or restaurant space for sale, for lease, or closed temporarily or permanently.
It’s an unfortunate but common consequence of the pandemic.
Ty West with Birmingham Business Journal said it’s our smaller and locally-owned businesses that are getting hit the hardest.
Especially our restaurant scene.
West said without our restaurants, we could see a domino effect.
“Over the past 10 years, Birmingham has gotten all of these glowing reviews in national publications. Birmingham’s business community really uses our culinary scene as kind of a secret weapon when they’re recruiting people and executives to town,” West said. “We’re worried a little about that. From what I’ve heard from culinary leaders in town saying if this situation continues to drag on, if we don’t get a handle on it, it’s going to pose some significant challenges.”
West said he’s seeing businesses are going to e-commerce to stay afloat. He said the next several months could be indicators of how the retail and culinary scene will look for the next few years.
