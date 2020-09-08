Numerous deaths reported in Jefferson Co. during holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a deadly holiday weekend in Jefferson County, with six people dying between Saturday morning and the early hours of Tuesday.
There were two fatal shootings, including 34-year-old Sharod Harrison being killed outside a club in Ensley just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Birmingham police are still investigating the shooting and no one is in custody.
Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Marquency JaJuan Primm, who officials say was shot during a fight Monday afternoon. He was transported to UAB Hospital and died Tuesday just after 3:30 a.m.
On Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office also identified two people who died in car accidents over the weekend.
On Friday, 58-year-old Eric Clyde Gilbert was walking in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue North when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to UAB Hospital but died two days later.
Early Saturday morning, 31-year-old Charles Macon Jace Wade’s motorcycle collided with a concrete barricade on I-59/20 near the I-65 interchange. The decedent was ejected from his motorcycle during the accident.
The coroner’s office is still working to identify two victims of an accident that happened Sunday night. Around 6:45 p.m. a Toyota Tacoma rear-ended a Cadillac, causing the truck to flip multiple times. The two unidentified people were traveling in the Tacoma.
