Locust Fork schools going online after multiple positive COVID tests

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools in Locust Fork will move to online instruction for the rest of this week after multiple folks either tested positive for COVID or are required to quarantine because they came in contact with someone who tested positive.
Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green confirms Locust Fork Elementary and High schools will move to online instruction through September 14.
Green says around 12 faculty, staff, and/or students recently tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, around 95 students have also been required to quarantine.
You may remember Locust Fork High had to cancel last week’s football game with Cleveland and this week’s game with Spring Garden.
Green expects most faculty, staff and students will be back in class next week.
