Jefferson County Schools anticipate move to A/B model traditional school before end of 9 weeks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said Tuesday, during a Board of Education meeting, that there is a plan in the works for a return to traditional school using an A/B model.
The order for a return to a hybrid traditional model would start with Pre-K and Exceptional Education students. K-5 will be second. Finally grades 6-12 would return.
A Jefferson County Schools' spokesperson said this is a working plan and like anything COVID-19-related, it is subject to change.
School leaders haven’t released any dates yet for individual groups to return. However, they do anticipate this happening before the end of the first nine weeks.
School started back virtually on September 1.
This proposed plan is for students and parents who chose a traditional option. Remote learning will still be offered for those who prefer that.
