Hazard pay approved for qualifying Montgomery city, county employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City-County Personnel Board has granted hazard pay for certain qualifying City of Montgomery and Montgomery County employees.
Qualifying employees will see $2.50 added to their hourly rate of pay through the CARES Act.
According to the Montgomery County Commission, effective Sept. 7, sheriff deputies, detention facility corrections Officers, intake and transport clerks, and youth facility detention officers will receive an added $2.50 per hour.
“This pay is desperately needed and will compensate those employees who deal with the public and/or inmates daily, compensate employees who have had to cancel time off and work longer shifts, and help retain and recruit employees during a time of shortages,” said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham in a statement.
The city says first-responders and other qualifying City of Montgomery employees will be eligible for the increase in pay. The city is expected to release more details soon.
“Montgomery’s front line City employees have taken care of us, so we will use every tool at our disposal to take care of them,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “Even amid the uncertainty and anxiety at the height of our region’s COVID-19 crisis, these dedicated men and women worked day-in and day-out to get the job done and continue serving and protecting our community – regardless of the circumstances. Securing additional hourly pay for these efforts is one small way we can show our gratitude and comes at no cost to Montgomery taxpayers.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.