Five generations of farming

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The times and concerns for our health have changed for us all and nowhere is that truer than on the family farm. For five generations the Allman Family has farmed the land on Straight Mountain which has always been famous for tomatoes.
Today the crops they grow and the message they bring is changing with the times. According to Destiny Allman Gladden, “I visit schools, I attend conferences and I talk about the importance of what we do, how we grow it and why it’s safe to buy from your local farmer.”
Times have truly changed for all farmers and that includes Allman Farms and Orchards. According to Destiny’s dad Daniel, " A lot of our land has gotten wore out on tomatoes. Last few years we’ve been picking peaches. We grow the canary melons and cantaloupe and we started growing sweet corn."
Daniel’s wife Amy notes, “This day and time it’s critical to know where your food is coming from and we’re seeing that more and more every day.”
Even in the best of times, farming is a risky business and as Daniel says, “Nothing is certain on a farm. When you plant something, you pray to The Lord that it works the way it’s supposed to. You just hope for the best from then on.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.