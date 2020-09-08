FIRST ALERT for increasing humidity this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend. We are starting the morning off quiet with a mostly clear sky with temperatures mostly in the 60s. We are a little warmer than yesterday, but it still feels nice. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us quiet across the Southeast with unsettled weather continuing across the Southeast coast. Some of the moisture to our east will eventually make its way into our area by the second half of this week. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90°F. I think we will see some extra clouds move into our area this afternoon, but we should remain dry. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, but don’t get used to the dry conditions as things will change by the end of the week.