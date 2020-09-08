FIRST ALERT for increasing humidity this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend. We are starting the morning off quiet with a mostly clear sky with temperatures mostly in the 60s. We are a little warmer than yesterday, but it still feels nice. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us quiet across the Southeast with unsettled weather continuing across the Southeast coast. Some of the moisture to our east will eventually make its way into our area by the second half of this week. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90°F. I think we will see some extra clouds move into our area this afternoon, but we should remain dry. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, but don’t get used to the dry conditions as things will change by the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: We will begin to introduce isolated storm chances starting tomorrow and continuing into Thursday. Easterly flow should increase our chances to see a few stray showers Wednesday. Best chance for rain will likely occur east of I-65. I think most of us will remain dry tomorrow. By Thursday, widely scattered storms will be possible. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will trend warmer too with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°F.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the slow increase in humidity as we head into the middle and end of the week. With more moisture in place, rain chances are expected to increase by Friday and continue into the weekend. When you factor in the humidity and higher dew points, it will begin to feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances increase Friday at 40% with highs in the upper 80s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Our best chance to see scattered showers and storms over the next seven days will likely occur Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 50-60%. An approaching cold front is forecast to stall north of Alabama helping to trigger afternoon and evening storms. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover this weekend, temperatures will likely stay near average with highs in the upper 80s. The big cool down that was hinted last week will not materialize as most of the cool air will stay well to our north and west.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We continue to monitor two tropical storms in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 50 mph. Paulette is forecast to slowly strengthen into a 65 mph tropical storm over the next couple of days but is not forecast to become a hurricane at this time. Good news with Paulette is that it should stay over open waters. A lot of the models show this storm staying over the open waters and turning northwards over the next five to seven days. We will monitor this storm just in case things change down the road.
Tropical Storm Rene in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa. Winds are around 40 mph and it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next three days. Good news is that it is also far away from land areas and is expected to move towards the northern Atlantic within the next week.
We are also watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave is closer to home off the East Coast of the United States. There’s a medium chance this wave could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Even if it does not develop, this tropical moisture will likely produce wet conditions across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic over the next several days. The last tropical wave is still in Africa but has a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system is really far out in the Atlantic so we have plenty of time to monitor the track and intensity of his wave as it emerges off the coast of Africa in a few days.
