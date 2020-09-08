Dozens of local runners lace up for the 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon was rescheduled from April to September 14, but now with it being virtual, runners have a 10-day period to run the marathon on their own. For Clanton resident, Samantha Pitts Sims, this would have been her third Boston Marathon. She finished her virtual race Monday about 20 minutes off her personal best. “I wasn’t going for time, I was just running it to complete it. I had a lot of friends and family running with me and cheering me on,” Pitts Sims said.