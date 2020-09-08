ATF offers reward in Northport gun store burglary

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A reward has been offered in a Northport gun store burglary from August.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with the Northport Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Pawn Royale.
Agents said approximately nine firearms were stolen from Pawn Royale on McFarland in Northport on August 30.
ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor said. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the CrimeStoppers (205) 752-7867.
