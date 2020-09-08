Anniston schools return for in-person instruction

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s school superintendent says everything went well on the first day back to school for in-person instruction. Superintendent Ray Hill says students were asked to wear masks to school, and he saw students ranging from young children to high school, wearing them.
Hill said he thought he’d have the most trouble socially distancing in high school, but that turned out not to be the case. He says the biggest surprise was that there were fewer bus riders.
“The biggest thing, or difference, that we saw today was the fact that we had a lot more car riders today than we expected. We’re still tackling the numbers to see what we are in terms of those who came back face-to-face,” Hill said.
Hill says the system was as ready as it could be. He says there will be some adjustments as days go by, and asks parents to be patient and flexible.
