UAB announces pricing and allocation details for Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With a new stadium comes new ticket prices for UAB football fans.
The Blazers announced Monday season ticket prices for the 2021 football season. It will be UAB’s first in Protective Stadium.
Ticket packaging starts as low as $75 and includes a range of seating options, which you can view below. Scholarship seating is available on the West and East sites of the stadium and there is a limited number of stadium club seating.
UAB employees and UAB National Alumni Society members receive a 10% discount.
For more information on tickets or allocation details, click here.
