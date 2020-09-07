Students still concerned about rising COVID cases at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases are declining, but they’re still too high for some students at the University of Alabama to feel completely comfortable.
This isn’t the start to the fall school year Matthew Rigsby envisioned. “It’s a little scary, I will admit,” Matthew Rigsby told WBRC FOX6.
Rigsby looked forward to enjoying campus life despite coronavirus being a concern before the start of class. Rigsby is concerned by the most recent number of positive cases on campus. “It’s good to keep up with what’s going on around here. We do have the highest number of cases in the country. So I feel like it’s important to know just where we’re at,” he continued.
Late Friday afternoon, the University of Alabama system reported 846 positive cases between August 28th and September 3. That brought the total number of students, faculty and staff at the University to test positive for COVID to more than 2,000 people since classes started.
“It’s surprising, but kind of not surprising because our student population. But I think the University is doing everything they can to limit the number of cases,” Rebbeca Raynor added.
The University has banned most on-campus events that draw large crowds and enforced new rules to ensure safety from COVID-19 in residence halls and Greek Housing.
One student says the rise in positive cases changed how one of his classes is now being taught. “I only had one that was supposed to be in person. Yet that’s changed since the cases keep going up,” Clay Hodge explained.
Starting this week, the University will begin a new round of testing groups on campus. They want to test between two and a half to four percent of the students, faculty and staff.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.