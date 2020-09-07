15-year-old girl drowns while swimming at Oak Mountain State Park

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old girl drowned while swimming with her family at Oak Mountain State Park Monday.
This is a statement by Kelly Ezell, Alabama State Parks Central District Superintendent: We are very sad to report that a 15-year-old drowned while swimming with her family this afternoon at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Mountain State Park beach area.
Park staff, park rangers, along with Pelham police, fire and rescue, all responded to the scene. Her body was recovered by Pelham fire and rescue divers at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our thoughts are with the family and their loved ones during this very difficult time.
