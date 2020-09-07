Remote education support offered for B’ham, JeffCo online students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City and Jefferson County Schools are committing to nine weeks of remote learning, and parents who are trying to figure out how to work and teach are finding help, from family members to community centers and churches.
Kingdom Family Christian Fellowship is the latest to offer remote education support.
It is available for students in kindergarten to 8th grade from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., with an after school program as well. Classrooms are managed by teachers’ aides, and organizers say there are strict protocols followed with different levels, so parents can be sure their children are safe.
“The colors represent the different stages of children may be, and you may have some kids with pre-existing conditions who really don’t need any contact at all, they’re able to get a red ribbon wristband that morning or yellow or green based on their level of comfort. And we want to make sure that kids are able to do that, that way when they see the colors they know how to respond to that child,” said Leon Miller, Pastor of Kingdom Family Christian Fellowship.
There are 40 sports available, and the cost ranges from $125-$150.
For additional information, visit their website.
