Protest outside Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly two dozen nurses and others took their complaints about the Tuscaloosa VA to the streets Monday. “We are not allowed to get the testing as we desire. Some of the nurses that have been exposed are not able to get testing, and some of the nurses that have been exposed and come back to work have not been able to get confirmed testing that they converted to negative,” Juanetta Jemison, a registered nurse at the Tuscaloosa VA told WBRC.