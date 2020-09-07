FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows around 68. We will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with a slight chance of PM showers. Right now models are hinting at less than 10%.
Rain chances won’t start really increasing until Wednesday but the chance will only be like 30%. The best chance for rain I see right now occurs over the weekend.
Dew point temperatures in the 60s will continue through Wednesday and then start to climb back into the lower 70s on Thursday which means it will feel more uncomfortable. A First Alert for widely scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday but nothing widespread. Higher humidity plus highs in the lower 90s will create that gross feel in the upper 90s late week as well.
First Alert for higher rain chances over the weekend. A cold front approaching from the north will trigger scattered showers and storms both days but unfortunately the front may never pass through and provide us with a big change in humidity and temperature levels. A lot can change between now and then so keep checking back with us as we get new information. We will share it on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Also, on the app, track the tropics! We have Tropical Storm Paulette and a Tropical Depression in the Atlantic now, but they won’t impact land at least over the next five days. We are monitoring 2 other systems too for potential development.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.