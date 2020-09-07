Family members say Bass Pro suspect started acting “out of character” recently

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - There are still many unanswered questions about Saturday’s shooting incident at the Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort.
And some of the questions come from family members.
Family members say they haven’t spoken with Robert Smith Jr. since he was taken into custody.
But they did talk about the weapons police say they confiscated, and a recent change in behavior of the man they call “Junior.”
Crystal Smith Wilson says Robert Smith, Junior, is her first cousin.
She said, “I don’t want him to be painted as some kind of maniac or monster, because he’s not.”
Wilson says Smith, is a loving, caring person.
And Smith’s brother, Parrish Manuel, talked about what went through his mind when he heard about the incident.
Manuel said, “It was very disheartening, knowing that the kind of person Junior was: caring, loved his family.”
Wilson says Smith has no record and no history of violence at all, but, she said, “Junior started to act just a little out of character the past week or so, and we did not know why, but we had absolutely no idea that it would come to this.”
Manuel said, “We want to know what happened within the last two weeks, two or three weeks. Me and him had been talking and, you know, I noticed something had changed, but I had never thought it was to the point where this would happen.”
And when asked to talk about what changed?
Manuel said, “It was just the way he was talking. It seemed like, I don’t know, it wasn’t the Robert, Junior, we know, you know, the brother I know. It was just like something had, I don’t know, had taken over his mind, or...it’s hard to explain.”
And what about the guns and assault rifles that police confiscated?
Was his brother surprised?
Manuel said, “Well, the assault rifles, yeah, but the other, the guns, you know, he’s a big hunter. We’re both hunters, you know. It’s a small country. We do that, we have guns, you know, but it’s just, I didn’t know it was to the extent it was.”
And when asked if there was anything they wanted to say, Manuel said, “We are very, very sorry that this happened.”
Wilson said, “We sincerely thank the police from Spanish Fort for the way that they handled things. We know that things could have gone so much worse.”
As for why Smith stopped at Bass Pro, Wilson says she doesn’t know.
She said Junior was going to celebrate his 39th birthday on Thursday.
