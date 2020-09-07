Celebrating the life of Saw’s Mike Wilson

The post said: The Saws BBQ and Post Office Pies family celebrates the life of Mike Wilson, whose genuine passion to make everyone feel good was apparent in his love for soul food and BBQ. Mike never met a stranger, and always found common ground with everyone about food, music and fun. Everyone was welcome in his world and in his restaurants. He loved music and food almost as much as he did his two beautiful children. The “Son of Southern BBQ” (better known as Sorry Ass Wilson) and his recipes will live on and be enjoyed for generations to come, and his legacy will live on in his children, restaurants and recipes.