Book donations for Barrett and Oliver Elementary Schools

“We’re going to be providing 83 books to each school, thanks to a generous contribution from a family friend, Paige Gardner,” said O’Quinn. “We know that this school year is going to be a little strange and tough for students as we continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I was glad to assist in get Paige’s donation to two deserving elementary schools in District 5. These books are truly wonderful and will enrich the lives of the children at these schools. Many are beautiful picture books encompassing a diverse array of topics from civil rights to self worth, family, and community to arts and creativity.”