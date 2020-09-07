Birmingham City School leaders prepare for first day of virtual school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday was the last day of summer vacation for Birmingham City School students. They head back to the virtual classroom Tuesday.
Teachers usually spend the last 24 hours making sure handouts are copied for students, paperwork is stapled, and welcome baggies are ready to hand out for the first day. Since students aren’t coming back into the classroom yet, prep looks a little bit different.
The day before for teachers this year involves double checking technology and making sure lessons and handouts are uploaded onto the Schoology virtual learning platform. Janeka Maze, first grade teacher at Oxmoor Valley Elementary, says she has so much excitement in anticipation of meeting her students Tuesday even though it will be through a computer screen. She’s done weekly training on the Schoology software since teachers started last month, so she feels ready for day one. She’s also been in contact with her students and parents to make sure they’re ready.
“I’ve been going over all the virtual pieces to make sure they’re up and running,” Janeka Maze, Oxmoor Valley Elementary, “And also the parents - making sure they’re comfortable with using the programs as well. I actually had a parent meeting at the end of the week and I’ve been touching base with my parents to make sure they know how to use the platforms, too because I want them to feel comfortable. Ultimately they’re going to be helping their students and children use these.”
The district will provide meals for students even though it’s starting virtually. Meals are available for pick up at all 42 schools and 25 additional sites, like local churches and community centers.
Those extra sites were added to make sure a hot meal is no more than a mile away from each student. The drive-up service will start Tuesday. Students will be able to pick up a hot lunch and it will include a breakfast for the next morning. Meals are served between 11 am and 12:45 p.m. daily. Superintendent Dr. Sullivan says leaders also planned the virtual learning schedule for the day to accommodate students needing to pick up food.
“We recognize that many of our students live in communities that may be considered a food desert,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent. “We also know that many students rely on school meals and they are in fragile positions, so we wanted to step up and provide meals particularly in the first 9 weeks of virtual learning.”
Click the link here for a list of all the food sites available.
