A beautiful Labor Day forecast with plenty of sunshine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Labor Day! We are starting off with clear conditions and temperatures in the 60s. A few spots in our northern counties have cooled into the upper 50s! It feels nice outside thanks to lower dew points. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clear conditions for most of the Southeast. Only activity occurring on radar is some rain off the coast of Georgia. If you plan on heading out to the pool or enjoying some time outdoors, the weather is looking great. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s by noon. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs approaching 90°F. With dew points in the 50s and 60s, it should feel comfortable outside. With no rain in the forecast, you might want to water the garden and lawn today. Rain chances look limited for the first half of the week.