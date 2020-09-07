A beautiful Labor Day forecast with plenty of sunshine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Labor Day! We are starting off with clear conditions and temperatures in the 60s. A few spots in our northern counties have cooled into the upper 50s! It feels nice outside thanks to lower dew points. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clear conditions for most of the Southeast. Only activity occurring on radar is some rain off the coast of Georgia. If you plan on heading out to the pool or enjoying some time outdoors, the weather is looking great. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s by noon. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs approaching 90°F. With dew points in the 50s and 60s, it should feel comfortable outside. With no rain in the forecast, you might want to water the garden and lawn today. Rain chances look limited for the first half of the week.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED STORMS: As we head into tomorrow and Wednesday, winds will begin to move in from the east. We could see just enough moisture to produce an isolated shower or storm for both days. I think we stay mostly dry tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will end up as a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chance around 20%.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the slow increase in humidity as we head into the middle and end of the week. With more moisture in place, rain chances are expected to increase by Thursday and continue into the weekend. When you factor in the humidity and higher dew points, it will begin to feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look to become widely scattered at 30% Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Our best chance to see scattered showers and storms over the next seven days will likely occur Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 40-50%. An approaching cold front is forecast to stall north of Alabama helping to trigger afternoon and evening storms. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover this weekend, temperatures could cool near average in the upper 80s to near 90°F. The big cool down that was hinted last week will not materialize as most of the cool air will stay well to our north and west.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We have newly formed Tropical Depression 17 in the Central Atlantic. Good news is that it is not forecast to impact land over the next five days. If anything, it will likely stay over the open waters of the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting TD 17 to become a tropical storm later today. If it gets a name, it will be called Paulette or Rene. Only slow strengthening is expected with this system.
As of 4 a.m. CST, a vigorous tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic near the Africa coast developed into our 18th tropical depression of the season. It is forecast to move to the west and gradually strengthen into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. It is possible that it could become a hurricane by the end of the week. If it gets a name, it will be either Paulette or Rene. It all depends on which tropical depression gets named first. Majority of the models curve this storm northwards into the Northern Atlantic as of now. If this occurs, it should not impact the United States.
We are also monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave off the Eastern U.S. Coast has a low chance of developing in the next several days. Another system currently in Africa also has a low chance to develop in the next five days when it emerges into the Atlantic Ocean. Remember the peak of the hurricane season is here. The season does not officially end until November 30th.
