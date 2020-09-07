Bass Pro Shops shooting suspect booked into Baldwin County Jail

BALDWIN CO, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Jail records show that 38-year-old Robert Smith of Grove Hill was booked into jail at 12:05 p.m. Monday.
Charges shown on the jail log are second-degree assault, firing into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Spanish Fort police say the suspect accused of firing dozens of shots at Bass Pro Shops Saturday afternoon had been hospitalized since his arrest.
Spanish Fort Police Chief John W. Barber told FOX10 News that 38-year-old Robert Smith was hospitalized for his medical condition unrelated to his arrest.
Police were able to take Smith into custody Saturday before anyone could be harmed.
Investigators are still working to figure out a motive behind the shooting. Police believe Smith went to the store to commit a mass shooting.
Barber said Monday morning, “We are investigating how he came into possession of the weapons, but this is still ongoing and we are not able to speak to it at this time.”
After allegedly firing multiple rounds outside the store, the suspect came face to face with police, who had to tase him more than once to get him into custody.
Barber said Smith showed up at Bass Pro Shops with at least eight weapons and was wearing body armor. Investigators said an additional 10 guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were found at Smith’s home.
