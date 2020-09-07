Arrest made after man was shot and killed while he was cooking

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County detectives say a Walker County citizen’s tip helped locate and arrest a man wanted for the August 26th murder of 22 year old, Brandon Thomas of Dora.
Detectives said Thomas was in the home cooking when witnesses say multiple shots were fired from a vehicle and the driver sped away. According to authorities, Thomas woke other family members in the home to tell them he had been shot.
Thomas died from the shooting.
After completing a complex investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspect in the shooting was 23-year-old Dalen Eliase Gaines of Jasper.
On September 4, 2020, Jefferson County Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Gaines.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Monday, September 7, from a citizen that Gaines was at a location in Jasper. Walker County Deputies located Gaines and took him into custody without incident.
He is now in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of Capital Murder.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies said, “We are so thankful for the teamwork of everyone involved. When our Deputies, the community and other agencies work together, it is a hard team to beat.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.