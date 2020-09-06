20-year-old woman says she was shot while driving in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in a hospital with serious injuries after she said she was shot while driving in the Docena community in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
Deputies say it happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 7th Street.
The 20-year-old woman said that while she was driving, someone shot at her from another vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Deputies provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
